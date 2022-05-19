Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0043

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $247,208.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

