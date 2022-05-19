OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KIDS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $882.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $282,744.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 132,537 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.