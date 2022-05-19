Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,020. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 818.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

