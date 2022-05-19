Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Purchases $17,956.08 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $17,956.08. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,520,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,133.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth $222,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXSQ. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

