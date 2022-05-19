Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,627,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,297 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $24,206,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

