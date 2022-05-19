Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.
NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.96.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
