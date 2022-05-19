Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.43-$7.46 EPS.

Shares of PANW traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $436.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,002. The business has a fifty day moving average of $569.94 and a 200 day moving average of $540.75. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $337.13 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $629.03.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.