Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $21.26

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $21.86. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 35,135 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

