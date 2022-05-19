Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 51500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market capitalization of C$14.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.
About Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC)
