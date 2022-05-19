Pangolin Trading Up 13.1% This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00783164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00445162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033164 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.41 or 1.56911791 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,737,450 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

