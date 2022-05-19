Pantheon Investment Group LLC Acquires 5,695 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.54. 6,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,864. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

