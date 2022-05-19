Pantheon Investment Group LLC Buys 1,173 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.4% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.90.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 165,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,970,596. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.