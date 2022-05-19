Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,463,000 after acquiring an additional 177,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.30. 401,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,677,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.