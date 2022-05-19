Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.27. 57,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,972. The company has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.