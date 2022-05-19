Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $973,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,175,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Accenture by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.14. The company had a trading volume of 81,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,098. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $272.42 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.45. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

