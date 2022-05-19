Pantheon Investment Group LLC Invests $594,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $3,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,246,000 after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 146,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,091 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NCLH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. 1,346,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,603,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.