Pantheon Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONON. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $4,080,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ON by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE ONON traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 129,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.