Pantheon Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $3,771,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,765,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $829,721,000 after purchasing an additional 114,638 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 444,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,020,000 after purchasing an additional 108,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 29,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.82. 2,591,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,743,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

