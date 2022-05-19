Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT) Insider Ranko Matic Acquires 100,000 Shares

Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT – Get Rating) insider Ranko Matic acquired 100,000 shares of Panther Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$21,400.00 ($14,965.03).
Panther Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Panther Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in Coglia, Red Flag, Merolia, and Mikado projects located in Laverton, Western Australia; and Marraki and Annaburroo projects situated in Northern Territory.
