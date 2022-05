Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT) Insider Ranko Matic Acquires 100,000 Shares

Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT – Get Rating) insider Ranko Matic acquired 100,000 shares of Panther Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$21,400.00 ($14,965.03).

Panther Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in Coglia, Red Flag, Merolia, and Mikado projects located in Laverton, Western Australia; and Marraki and Annaburroo projects situated in Northern Territory.

