Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $133.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 155,878 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 163,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $77.37. 561,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,421. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.80.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

