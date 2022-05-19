PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to post $80.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.86 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $68.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $325.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.30 million to $331.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $373.35 million, with estimates ranging from $364.99 million to $381.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,237. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PAR Technology has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PAR Technology by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PAR Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PAR Technology by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

