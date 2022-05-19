Parachute Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $339,430.45 and approximately $128,905.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

