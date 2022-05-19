Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $5,717,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.99. 7,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.81. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

