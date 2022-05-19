PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.93. PayPal has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

