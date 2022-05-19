Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pembina Pipeline worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 182,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

