Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.19

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.19 and traded as high as C$50.88. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$50.69, with a volume of 4,009,807 shares traded.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.94.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$28.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$48.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.24.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Insiders sold a total of 10,341 shares of company stock worth $490,615 in the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.