Pendle Market Cap Reaches $8.24 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $578,745.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00584937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00444931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033039 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.63 or 1.57912232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008668 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

