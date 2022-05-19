Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $14.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.99. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

