Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock remained flat at $$10.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,596. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $722.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

