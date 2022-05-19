Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 1,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization 1-2 mm below the surface of an excised tissue specimen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.