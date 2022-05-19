Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.20

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (LON:PSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.20 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 2,440 ($30.08), with a volume of 194206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,565 ($31.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 209.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,798.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,851.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

