Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is CNA Financial Corp’s 10th Largest Position

CNA Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.3% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 22,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 497.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 100,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.66. 1,481,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,938,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.