PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 11,377 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 711,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,503. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.61 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56.

