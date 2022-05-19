PFS Investments Inc. Has $20.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

