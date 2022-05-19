PFS Investments Inc. Has $26.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,629 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $83.17. 4,523,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,707. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

