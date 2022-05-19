PFS Investments Inc. Has $38.77 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $151.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

