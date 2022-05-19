PFS Investments Inc. Has $84.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.6% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $84,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,137,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

