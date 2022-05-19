PFS Investments Inc. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,498,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,091. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

