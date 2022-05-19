PFS Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,557,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,487,000. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.1% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brightworth raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 106,498 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

IXUS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.58. 3,356,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,307. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.