PFS Investments Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 1.85% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $43,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,857. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

