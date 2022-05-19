PFS Investments Inc. Sells 139,160 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,160 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 578,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 86,965 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,388,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,503,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

