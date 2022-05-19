PFS Investments Inc. Sells 398,273 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,273 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $66,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after buying an additional 253,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 702.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,170 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

