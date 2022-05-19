Phantomx (PNX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Phantomx (PNX) traded down 30.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $19,980.60 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00189962 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00298852 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

