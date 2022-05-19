Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Buys $163,200.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) COO Azmi Nabulsi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 556,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,311,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

