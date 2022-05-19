Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Saturday, May 21st

Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Saturday, May 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Saturday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Saturday, May 21st.

NYSE:FENG opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.82. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FENG. TheStreet downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 175,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

