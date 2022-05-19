PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $571,078.96 and $128,661.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,229.76 or 0.99968200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001654 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

