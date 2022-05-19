Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 6,745 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.