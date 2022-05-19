Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

NYSE:ESS opened at $288.03 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.42 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

