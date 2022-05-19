Pictet Asset Management SA Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,071 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.13% of Peloton Interactive worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. Macquarie lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

