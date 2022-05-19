Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 329 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CX Institutional increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $236.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.81 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.